'Nobody Wants This': Season 2 premiere date, cast, plot details

Cast and crew of the show

The main cast is back, plus some new faces: Leighton Meester joins as Abby, Joanne's middle school nemesis and Instagram mommy influencer, and Miles Fowler plays Lenny, Noah's Matzah Ballers teammate, who is set up with Morgan.

Filming wrapped up in May this year, with Jackie Tohn sharing the news on Instagram.

Creator Erin Foster says she's excited to dig deeper into the ups and downs of relationships this season.

Adam Brody hints that it's a show about making choices and what happens when you make them, so expect Noah's decisions to shake things up.