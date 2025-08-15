'Maya Kannan' Janmashtami Contest 2025: Participate now! Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

The Hindu is inviting kids aged 3 to 8 to join the "Maya Kannan" Janmashtami Contest 2025.

All they have to do is dress up as Krishna or Radha and show off a dance, song, or sloka about Lord Krishna.

Parents just need to upload a one- to two-minute video and a photo of their child's performance on the contest website by August 18, 2025.