'Maya Kannan' Janmashtami Contest 2025: Participate now!
The Hindu is inviting kids aged 3 to 8 to join the "Maya Kannan" Janmashtami Contest 2025.
All they have to do is dress up as Krishna or Radha and show off a dance, song, or sloka about Lord Krishna.
Parents just need to upload a one- to two-minute video and a photo of their child's performance on the contest website by August 18, 2025.
Know more about the contest
Sign up by scanning the QR code or heading over to https://newsth.live/MK2025CBE. The title partner for the event is Gopuram turmeric powder and kumkum, and gift sponsors are Naga, Medimix, and P.S. Tamarind.
This contest hopes to bring back some festive cheer while letting kids connect with their culture in a fun way.
For questions, call +91 8148748183 or 9003077030.