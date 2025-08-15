Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sets record with ₹151cr opening

'Coolie': Cast, crew, and characters

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate in a port town.

The movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as the villain and Aamir Khan popping in for a cameo.

It's directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (of Kaithi and Vikram fame), produced by Sun Pictures, and distributed by Pen Studios.