Box office: Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' sets record with ₹151cr opening
Rajinikanth's new film, Coolie, just made history by pulling in over ₹151 crore worldwide on its very first day—making it the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil movie.
The film hit theaters globally on Thursday, and the makers confirmed the massive numbers online the next day.
'Coolie': Cast, crew, and characters
In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays a coolie who stands up to a corrupt syndicate in a port town.
The movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, with Nagarjuna as the villain and Aamir Khan popping in for a cameo.
It's directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj (of Kaithi and Vikram fame), produced by Sun Pictures, and distributed by Pen Studios.