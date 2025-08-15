Next Article
'Dear Students': Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly reunite in school comedy
The teaser for Dear Students, a new Malayalam film starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara, just dropped.
It sets up a playful school comedy, with Nayanthara as a no-nonsense police officer grilling Pauly's restaurant owner character—plus plenty of mischievous students stirring things up.
Film produced under Pauly Jr. Pictures
This marks the directorial debut for Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy, with production by Pauly Jr. Pictures.
The teaser promises a fun mix of romance and comedy featuring both new talent and fan-favorite stars.
While the release date isn't out yet, excitement is high—especially from fans who loved the duo's chemistry in 2019's Love Action Drama.