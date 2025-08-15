'Gamblers' streaming on Sun NXT: Is it worth your time

Story, music, and cinematography

The story follows a diamond heist set inside a nightclub, mixing suspense with classic crime-thriller vibes.

With music by Shashank Tirupati and cinematography from Prem Sagar, "Gamblers" aims to deliver some stylish thrills—even if it flew under the radar at first.

If you're into heist stories or just want something new to stream this weekend, it might be worth checking out.