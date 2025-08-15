Next Article
'Gamblers' streaming on Sun NXT: Is it worth your time
Missed "Gamblers" in theaters? The crime thriller starring Santosh Sobhan, Rocking Rakesh, and Bharani Shankar is now streaming on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.
After its quiet theatrical release back in June 2025, the film is hoping to find a bigger audience online.
Directed by KSK Chaitanya and also featuring Prashanth, it's getting a second shot at attention.
Story, music, and cinematography
The story follows a diamond heist set inside a nightclub, mixing suspense with classic crime-thriller vibes.
With music by Shashank Tirupati and cinematography from Prem Sagar, "Gamblers" aims to deliver some stylish thrills—even if it flew under the radar at first.
If you're into heist stories or just want something new to stream this weekend, it might be worth checking out.