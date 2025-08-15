'Superman: Legacy' heads to digital platforms: When, where to watch

You'll find Superman on Amazon Prime Video starting August 15. If you're into physical copies, look out for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions—those hit shelves September 23.

About the movie and its cast

David Corenswet suits up as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The story sets up the next chapter in the DC universe, paving the way for Peacemaker Season 2 and new heroes like Green Lantern and Hawkgirl.