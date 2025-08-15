Next Article
'Superman: Legacy' heads to digital platforms: When, where to watch
James Gunn's Superman, starring David Corenswet, is coming to digital platforms on August 15, just 35 days after its July 11 theater release.
The early drop lets fans watch before Peacemaker Season 2 arrives later this month.
The movie's already a box office win and has received mostly positive reviews.
Where to watch 'Superman'
You'll find Superman on Amazon Prime Video starting August 15.
If you're into physical copies, look out for the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD editions—those hit shelves September 23.
About the movie and its cast
David Corenswet suits up as Superman alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.
The story sets up the next chapter in the DC universe, paving the way for Peacemaker Season 2 and new heroes like Green Lantern and Hawkgirl.