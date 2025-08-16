Meta to split Superintelligence Labs into 4 teams
What's the story
Meta is preparing for its fourth major overhaul of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in the last six months, The Information reported. The tech giant plans to split its new AI division, Superintelligence Labs, into four distinct teams. These include a new "TBD Lab," a products team that includes the Meta AI assistant, an infrastructure team, and the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab focused on long-term research.
Strategic focus
Zuckerberg doubles down on AGI amid AI race
As the AI race heats up in Silicon Valley, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on artificial general intelligence (AGI) development. This involves creating machines that can outsmart humans and generate new revenue streams. The recent restructuring of Meta's AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs comes after high-profile exits from the company and criticism of its latest open-source Llama 4 model.
Infrastructure investment
Billions secured financing for data center expansion
Meta has enlisted US bond giant PIMCO and alternative asset manager Blue Owl Capital to lead a massive $29 billion financing for its data center expansion in rural Louisiana. In July, Zuckerberg announced that Meta envisions investing hundreds of billions of dollars over time into building several large-scale AI data centers. The company also increased its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion to a range of $66 billion-$72 billion last month.