Meta's AI overhaul continues with new team structure

Meta to split Superintelligence Labs into 4 teams

By Akash Pandey 09:49 am Aug 16, 202509:49 am

What's the story

Meta is preparing for its fourth major overhaul of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives in the last six months, The Information reported. The tech giant plans to split its new AI division, Superintelligence Labs, into four distinct teams. These include a new "TBD Lab," a products team that includes the Meta AI assistant, an infrastructure team, and the Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) lab focused on long-term research.