New WhatsApp scam: What is screen mirroring fraud and how
WhatsApp Screen Mirroring Fraud is a new scam where scammers trick people into sharing their phone screens during chats or calls.
This lets them see sensitive info like OTPs, banking details, and passwords in real time.
They often pretend to be bank staff to gain your trust.
Here's how the fraud works
Fraudsters reach out saying they'll help with account issues, then ask you to share your screen on a WhatsApp video call.
While you type in passwords or transaction codes, they watch and steal your info.
Sometimes, they even get victims to install apps that secretly record everything typed.
Here are some tips to stay safe
Always double-check who's calling—use official numbers if unsure—and never share your screen with strangers.
Avoid using financial apps while screen sharing, and keep installations from unknown sources turned off (especially on Android).
Recently, WhatsApp has taken steps to ban scam accounts and introduce new anti-scam tools—so stay alert!