Mark Zuckerberg's AGI ambition reshapes Meta's AI lab yet again
Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) just restructured its AI division for the fourth time in six months.
Superintelligence Labs is now split into four teams: a new "TBD Lab," a products team (think Meta AI assistant), an infrastructure squad, and the FAIR lab focused on long-term breakthroughs.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg's big goal? Building artificial general intelligence—AI that can think like humans.
Meta's AI spending skyrockets as it chases AGI dream
Meta is pouring serious money into this race—upping its 2024 spending plans to $66-72 billion, with $29 billion raised from major investors to boost data centers, especially in Louisiana.
The company's also offering huge paychecks to lure top AI minds away from rivals like Microsoft and Google.
Unlike those companies, Meta's betting on a more decentralized approach to spark fresh ideas—even if it means higher costs or some chaos along the way.