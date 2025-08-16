Mark Zuckerberg's AGI ambition reshapes Meta's AI lab yet again

Meta's AI spending skyrockets as it chases AGI dream

Meta is pouring serious money into this race—upping its 2024 spending plans to $66-72 billion, with $29 billion raised from major investors to boost data centers, especially in Louisiana.

The company's also offering huge paychecks to lure top AI minds away from rivals like Microsoft and Google.

Unlike those companies, Meta's betting on a more decentralized approach to spark fresh ideas—even if it means higher costs or some chaos along the way.