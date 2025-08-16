AI can now convert your thoughts into text
Scientists have made an important advance in turning thoughts—literally the words people imagine in their heads—into text, using brain implants and AI.
This early-stage, proof-of-concept result offers hope for individuals who can't speak due to conditions like ALS.
The results were recently published in Cell.
How the study was conducted
Turns out, the signals your brain makes when you imagine speaking are a lot like the ones when you actually try to talk.
In the BrainGate2 trial, participants (including ALS patient Casey Harrell) imagined words while researchers used AI to spot patterns and predict what they were thinking.
The tech is getting better at picking up actual words and phrases, but full conversations are still a work in progress.
Still, it's a big step forward for making communication more accessible for people with severe speech challenges.