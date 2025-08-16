AI can now convert your thoughts into text

How the study was conducted

Turns out, the signals your brain makes when you imagine speaking are a lot like the ones when you actually try to talk.

In the BrainGate2 trial, participants (including ALS patient Casey Harrell) imagined words while researchers used AI to spot patterns and predict what they were thinking.

The tech is getting better at picking up actual words and phrases, but full conversations are still a work in progress.

Still, it's a big step forward for making communication more accessible for people with severe speech challenges.