China's AI robotics ambitions shine at Beijing Olympics

From August 15-17, 2025, with opening ceremonies on August 14, Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval turned into a robot arena, with over 500 robots from 16 countries competing in everything from running and soccer to boxing and dance. The event put a spotlight on China's rapid progress in robotics—and its big plans to lead the global AI robotics scene.

More than just a race Robots raced, played soccer, boxed, danced hip-hop, and even jammed on keyboards.

Unitree Robotics's H1 robot grabbed attention by winning the 1,500-meter race in just over six minutes.

Sure, some bots stumbled or had joystick issues—but seeing them try new skills was half the fun.

Who's in the game? Teams came from universities, private companies, and schools around the world. Chinese firms like Unitree Robotics and Fourier Intelligence stood out as top contenders.

It was a chance for everyone—from students to pros—to show what their robots could do.