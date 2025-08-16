OpenAI's Altman wants to buy Chrome if Google has to

Browser wars and the AI frontier

Altman's move shows OpenAI is eager to branch out beyond ChatGPT, possibly building AI-powered tools or even social platforms that feel more interactive.

Perplexity's big offer suggests how intense the race is getting among tech companies for control of your online experience.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is working on its own AI browser and backing Merge Labs—a startup aiming to make brain-computer interfaces mainstream, taking on Elon Musk's Neuralink.