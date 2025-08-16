OpenAI's Altman wants to buy Chrome if Google has to
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman says he's interested in snapping up Google Chrome—if the US government orders Google to sell it after a recent monopoly ruling.
The Department of Justice wants Chrome sold off to shake up the search market, and Perplexity AI has reportedly put in a $34.5 billion bid for the browser.
Browser wars and the AI frontier
Altman's move shows OpenAI is eager to branch out beyond ChatGPT, possibly building AI-powered tools or even social platforms that feel more interactive.
Perplexity's big offer suggests how intense the race is getting among tech companies for control of your online experience.
Meanwhile, OpenAI is working on its own AI browser and backing Merge Labs—a startup aiming to make brain-computer interfaces mainstream, taking on Elon Musk's Neuralink.