New nitric oxide-based sanitizer protects your hands for longer

NORel blends nitric oxide with ethanol, tea tree oil, and glycerin. In lab tests on rabbit skin, it wiped out microbes like Staphylococcus aureus as effectively as standard alcohol gels at first—but kept working long after alcohol gels wore off.

Longer-lasting protection means you don't have to reapply as often, which may help reduce skin irritation and make it easier for healthcare workers (and everyone else) to stay protected.

Researchers are also testing how well NORel works against viruses and are working to improve its shelf-life for broader use.