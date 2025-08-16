SpaceX's Starship flight to happen on August 24: Details here
SpaceX is set to launch its Starship rocket for the 10th time from Texas on August 24, 2025, with liftoff planned for 7:30pm EDT.
This is the fourth Starship flight this year, and it comes after some upper stage hiccups in earlier tests.
These flights are a big deal as NASA's Artemis 3 Moon mission—scheduled for 2027—depends on Starship making steady progress.
Flight aims for successful splashdown in the ocean
This round uses Booster 16 and Ship 37, together reaching a massive 394 feet tall.
After losing Ship 36 in June, SpaceX has set clear goals: send eight Starlink mass simulators into space, try out a Raptor engine relight mid-flight, and aim for splashdowns—Ship 37 in the Indian Ocean and Booster 16 in the Gulf of Mexico.
Each step gets Starship closer to carrying people to the Moon (and maybe Mars) someday.