SpaceX's Starship flight to happen on August 24: Details here

Flight aims for successful splashdown in the ocean

This round uses Booster 16 and Ship 37, together reaching a massive 394 feet tall.

After losing Ship 36 in June, SpaceX has set clear goals: send eight Starlink mass simulators into space, try out a Raptor engine relight mid-flight, and aim for splashdowns—Ship 37 in the Indian Ocean and Booster 16 in the Gulf of Mexico.

Each step gets Starship closer to carrying people to the Moon (and maybe Mars) someday.