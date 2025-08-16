Ukraine war wouldn't have started if Trump were president: Putin

The Alaska Summit was dominated by discussions on the Ukraine conflict, with Putin praising Trump's "desire to understand the essence of the conflict." He insisted that Russia was "sincerely interested" in ending the war but stressed that all root causes must be eliminated and Russia's concerns taken into account. Trump acknowledged progress on several issues but did not provide details or take questions after their nearly three-hour meeting.

Continuing dialogue

Putin invites Trump for a 2nd meeting in Moscow

At the end of the summit, Putin suggested a second meeting in Moscow. Trump was open to the idea but said it would be controversial. Putin said, "Next time in Moscow." Trup replied, "Moscow. "Oh, that's an interesting one. I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening." Despite no formal agreement being reached at this meeting, both leaders expressed hope for future discussions to resolve ongoing tensions between their countries.