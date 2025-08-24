'Emily in Paris' assistant director dies on-set from heart attack

Production pause

Cause of death is a 'sudden heart attack'

Borella's sudden demise has been attributed to a "sudden heart attack," as confirmed by a local doctor. The incident occurred just days before the scheduled wrap-up of Emily in Paris Season 5 on Monday. Following Borella's death, filming was halted for two days, and the team returned to work on Saturday, per reports. A Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told Variety, "Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."