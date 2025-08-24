'Emily in Paris' assistant director dies on-set from heart attack
What's the story
Diego Borella, an assistant director on the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, has died at the age of 47. The tragedy unfolded while filming the show's fifth season in Venice, Italy. Borella reportedly collapsed on Thursday night while shooting for an episode at Hotel Danieli. Despite immediate medical attention from paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. May he rest in peace.
Production pause
Cause of death is a 'sudden heart attack'
Borella's sudden demise has been attributed to a "sudden heart attack," as confirmed by a local doctor. The incident occurred just days before the scheduled wrap-up of Emily in Paris Season 5 on Monday. Following Borella's death, filming was halted for two days, and the team returned to work on Saturday, per reports. A Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told Variety, "Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
Career highlights
Borella's career and 'Emily in Paris'
Borella was a well-known professional from Venice, with training in Rome, London, and New York. He had also ventured into visual arts and literature. The series stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper and is set to return on December 18. The show first premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020.