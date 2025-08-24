Prince Harry, Meghan Markle might produce Diana documentary for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's new deal with Netflix could include a documentary on the late Princess Diana . The streaming giant is in talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their "first look" agreement, reported The Sun. This comes as their original £100 million contract nears its end this year.

Proposal details The project is expected to be a huge hit The idea of a documentary featuring Harry, 40, has been proposed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027. An industry source said, "If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off." Such a project could be a major hit for Netflix.

Deal details The new deal with Netflix The new deal, announced earlier this month, gives Netflix the first option on any of the couple's ideas. It also covers their Archewell Productions overheads, including office and staff costs. Apart from the potential Diana documentary, Netflix has also promised a "holiday special" in December and a short documentary on Ugandan orphans titled Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within. "It is also understood Harry could feature or contribute to a non-Netflix Diana project," the report added.

Personal touch Harry has opened up about his mother in the past Harry has often spoken about his mother and the impact of her untimely death. He has shared the trauma he felt walking behind her coffin and wrote about his father breaking the news to him in his memoir Spare. In the book, he also added that he had visited a medium who told him that "your mother is with you."