Sara Tendulkar is now the face of Tourism Australia's campaign
Tourism Australia just kicked off a fresh phase of its "Come and say G'day" campaign, this time starring Sara Tendulkar.
The goal? To get more Indian travelers excited about visiting Australia, with familiar mascot Ruby the Kangaroo making a comeback alongside Sara, who's known for her work as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.
The campaign launched recently in August 2025.
Sara's personal touch to the campaign
Sara has been sharing her Aussie adventures on Instagram—think peaceful views from Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road—with her own personal touch.
Having grown up watching her dad Sachin Tendulkar on his many cricket tours to Australia, she brings genuine vibes to the campaign.
She's also joined the Friend of Australia program, highlighting everything from buzzing cities to chill beaches, all while reflecting how welcoming Aussies can be.