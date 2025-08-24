Sara Tendulkar is now the face of Tourism Australia's campaign

Sara's personal touch to the campaign

Sara has been sharing her Aussie adventures on Instagram—think peaceful views from Melbourne and the Great Ocean Road—with her own personal touch.

Having grown up watching her dad Sachin Tendulkar on his many cricket tours to Australia, she brings genuine vibes to the campaign.

She's also joined the Friend of Australia program, highlighting everything from buzzing cities to chill beaches, all while reflecting how welcoming Aussies can be.