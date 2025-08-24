Box office: 'Mahavatar Narasimha' continues to shine in North America

Film's performance in India and overseas

By August 18, the film had already crossed $1.6 million overseas, showing steady box office power even as new star-driven movies dropped each weekend.

Back home, it's become the fifth biggest Hindi hit of the year with ₹225.4 crore—surpassing Aamir Khan's "Sitaare Zameen Par"—and connecting with a wide range of viewers thanks to its unique blend of mythology and heart.