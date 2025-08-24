Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narasimha' continues to shine in North America
Animated film "Mahavatar Narasimha" is making waves, pulling in $1.75 million in North America and winning over Indian diaspora audiences.
Directed by Ashwin Kumar and inspired by the myth of Hiranyakashyap and Prahlad, its emotional storytelling and classic good-vs-evil theme have helped it stand tall against big live-action releases like "Saiyaara," "Coolie," and "War 2."
Film's performance in India and overseas
By August 18, the film had already crossed $1.6 million overseas, showing steady box office power even as new star-driven movies dropped each weekend.
Back home, it's become the fifth biggest Hindi hit of the year with ₹225.4 crore—surpassing Aamir Khan's "Sitaare Zameen Par"—and connecting with a wide range of viewers thanks to its unique blend of mythology and heart.