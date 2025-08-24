Deepika-Ranveer's daughter Dua's video goes viral; deleted after backlash

A video allegedly showing Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 's daughter, Dua, went viral on social media on Saturday. The short clip, uploaded by an X user, shows a young Dua sitting on her mother's lap with her face fully visible. This led to a fierce backlash as the couple has been vocal about wanting to keep their daughter's identity private. The video was later deleted after intense criticism online.

Clip details In the video, Padukone is seen signaling to stop recording The video shows the actor wearing a mask while Dua's face is visible. In the clip, Padukone appears to signal to those recording the video to stop. The location of the video remains unknown, but it shows Padukone and Dua riding in a cart with security guards who don't intervene with the recording.

Backlash User deleted the clip after receiving backlash The video's release sparked criticism from fans who questioned the need to invade the child's privacy. One user asked, "Please delete this video; Ranveer and Deepika strictly forbade sharing their daughter's pictures." Another said, "Why are you invading their privacy?" The X user eventually deleted the video.

Family details Dua was born in September last year Padukone and Singh, who tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy, after dating for nearly six years. Their daughter Dua was born on September 8, 2024. The couple has requested that the media and fans respect their privacy regarding their child.