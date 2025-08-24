'Paradha' box office: Anupama Parameswaran-Sangeetha Krish's film opens slowly
Paradha, the new film from director Praveen Kandregula starring Anupama Parameswaran, Darshana Rajendran, and Sangeetha Krish, had a pretty quiet box office debut.
From its early premieres and Day 1 collections, it made $13.8K (about ₹11.5 lakh) in North America and ₹34 lakh in India—showing just how tough it is for mid-budget dramas to grab attention without a big marketing push.
What's next for the film?
The film's early numbers reflect its appeal to a niche crowd, especially in urban multiplexes.
Still, with solid performances and Kandregula's direction, Paradha could find more fans if positive reviews and word-of-mouth pick up.
Its success now depends on whether viewers keep talking about it—and whether fresh storytelling can win over a bigger audience in the days ahead.