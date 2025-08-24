Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' after theatrical run

Sivakarthikeyan 's upcoming Tamil action thriller, Madharaasi, is set for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The film has secured an OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical run, though the OTT premiere date hasn't been revealed yet. The ZEE Network has reportedly acquired the satellite rights of the film. It is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Event announcement 'Madharaasi' trailer, audio launch today The makers are gearing up for a grand trailer and audio launch event today. The event will unveil the film's trailer and its complete soundtrack. The official social media handle of the film confirmed this news, stating, "Get ready for a star-studded evening. #Madharaasi Audio & Trailer launch event on August 24th. Grand release worldwide on September 5th."

Film insights Everything to know about 'Madharaasi' Madharaasi revolves around a man in northern India who is facing a life-changing crisis. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon alongside Sivakarthikeyan. It also features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, and Sanjay in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.