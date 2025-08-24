Where to watch Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' after theatrical run
What's the story
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming Tamil action thriller, Madharaasi, is set for a theatrical release on September 5, 2025. The film has secured an OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video for its post-theatrical run, though the OTT premiere date hasn't been revealed yet. The ZEE Network has reportedly acquired the satellite rights of the film. It is directed by AR Murugadoss.
Event announcement
'Madharaasi' trailer, audio launch today
The makers are gearing up for a grand trailer and audio launch event today. The event will unveil the film's trailer and its complete soundtrack. The official social media handle of the film confirmed this news, stating, "Get ready for a star-studded evening. #Madharaasi Audio & Trailer launch event on August 24th. Grand release worldwide on September 5th."
Film insights
Everything to know about 'Madharaasi'
Madharaasi revolves around a man in northern India who is facing a life-changing crisis. The film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, and Biju Menon alongside Sivakarthikeyan. It also features Shabeer Kallarakkal, Vikranth, Prem Kumar, and Sanjay in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
Career highlights
Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming films
Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen in the lead role in the biographical film Amaran, directed by Rajkumar Perisamy. The film was a massive hit at the box office. He is currently working on Parasakthi, a period drama directed by Sudha Kongara that revolves around the anti-Hindi agitation movement in Tamil Nadu during the 1960s. The film co-stars Sreeleela (in her Tamil debut), Atharvaa Murali, and Ravi Mohan as the main antagonist.