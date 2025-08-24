Next Article
Janhvi Kapoor excited to play Tamilian-Malayali character in 'Param Sundari'
Janhvi Kapoor is set to star as a Tamilian-Malayali character in the upcoming romantic comedy "Param Sundari," directed by Tushar Jalota and co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Janhvi shared her excitement about playing a role that highlights South Indian traditions and cultural roots.
Film set against backdrop of Kerala
Set against the scenic backdrop of Kerala, "Param Sundari" explores love that bridges different cultures.
To kick off promotions, Janhvi and Sidharth visited Delhi's Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for blessings and sampled Lucknow's famous basket chaat.
Produced by Maddock Films, the movie hits theaters on August 29.