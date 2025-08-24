Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Chhaava's record in North America Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Rajinikanth's latest film, "Coolie," has shot to the top as 2025's highest-grossing Indian movie in North America, raking in $6.6 million in just nine days (estimated at around ₹55 crore).

That means it already beat out Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava," which made $6.4 million (about ₹53 crore) during its entire run there.

The opening was huge—$3.04 million came from premiere shows alone—and even the Telugu version contributed a notable $1.81 million, showing "Coolie" is connecting with a wide crowd.