Box office: 'Coolie' beats 'Chhaava's record in North America
Rajinikanth's latest film, "Coolie," has shot to the top as 2025's highest-grossing Indian movie in North America, raking in $6.6 million in just nine days (estimated at around ₹55 crore).
That means it already beat out Vicky Kaushal's "Chhaava," which made $6.4 million (about ₹53 crore) during its entire run there.
The opening was huge—$3.04 million came from premiere shows alone—and even the Telugu version contributed a notable $1.81 million, showing "Coolie" is connecting with a wide crowd.
Meanwhile, 'Chhaava' rules India's 2025 chart
While "Coolie" is making waves overseas, "Chhaava" is still king at the Indian box office with a massive ₹601 crore haul so far this year.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, it's clearly winning hearts across India—even as "Coolie" grabs global attention.
This really shows how different movies can shine in different places!