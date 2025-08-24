'Bigg Boss 19': Has Salman slashed his fee this season?
The stage is set for Bigg Boss 19, with the show premiering tonight! Reports suggest that this season will be the longest in its history, lasting five months and featuring a digital-first approach. While JioHotstar will stream the show at 9:00pm, Colors TV will air it later at 10:30pm. Salman Khan will once again return to host the show, and interestingly, he has reportedly slashed his remuneration this season. Here's why.
Fee details
Khan to earn ₹120-150cr for 'BB19'
Khan is set to earn between ₹120-150cr for his return as host. Given that the show will run for 15 weeks, this amounts to around ₹8-10cr every weekend, reported Mid-Day. Notably, this fee is significantly lower than what he earned in previous seasons: ₹250cr for Bigg Boss 18 and ₹200cr for Bigg Boss 17. He also earned ₹96cr for Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Guest hosts
Guest hosts to join in after 3 months
After hosting the show for three months, Khan is likely to hand over the reins to guest hosts for the final two months, which explains the change in his fee. Names like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are reportedly being considered for this role. This arrangement is likely due to his commitment to shooting his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan. Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija, Gurucharan Singh, and Gaurav Khanna, among others, are expected to participate in BB 19.