'Bigg Boss 19': Has Salman slashed his fee this season?

Khan is set to earn between ₹120-150cr for his return as host. Given that the show will run for 15 weeks, this amounts to around ₹8-10cr every weekend, reported Mid-Day. Notably, this fee is significantly lower than what he earned in previous seasons: ₹250cr for Bigg Boss 18 and ₹200cr for Bigg Boss 17. He also earned ₹96cr for Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Guest hosts

Guest hosts to join in after 3 months

After hosting the show for three months, Khan is likely to hand over the reins to guest hosts for the final two months, which explains the change in his fee. Names like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor are reportedly being considered for this role. This arrangement is likely due to his commitment to shooting his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan. Meanwhile, Apoorva Mukhija, Gurucharan Singh, and Gaurav Khanna, among others, are expected to participate in BB 19.