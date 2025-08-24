Malayalam actors are taking over Tamil cinema: Here's why Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Tamil movies are seeing more Malayalam stars in major roles, and audiences are loving it.

Actors like Fahadh Faasil (Vikram), Mohanlal (Jailer), Joju George (Retro), and Mathew Thomas (Leo) bring a natural style that stands out in these big films.

This growing crossover is not just boosting the quality of Tamil films but also building stronger ties between the two industries.