Malayalam actors are taking over Tamil cinema: Here's why
Tamil movies are seeing more Malayalam stars in major roles, and audiences are loving it.
Actors like Fahadh Faasil (Vikram), Mohanlal (Jailer), Joju George (Retro), and Mathew Thomas (Leo) bring a natural style that stands out in these big films.
This growing crossover is not just boosting the quality of Tamil films but also building stronger ties between the two industries.
Fahadh Faasil, Mohanlal, Joju George, and Soubin Shahir's impact
Malayalam actors aren't just guest stars—they're adding real depth to Tamil stories.
Faasil's roles in Vikram and Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan have grabbed fans' attention, while Mohanlal's short but memorable appearance in Jailer has everyone looking forward to Jailer 2.
With Joju George shining in Retro and Soubin Shahir joining Coolie, this collaboration is giving Tamil cinema fresh energy and new perspectives.