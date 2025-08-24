Next Article
News in brief: 'Khiladi Housewife' now streaming; watch 'Bhamakalapam 2'
The Hindi-dubbed version of the Telugu thriller Bhamakalapam 2, called Khiladi Housewife, just dropped on UltraPlay.
Priyamani stars as Anupama, a homemaker whose routine gets flipped upside down by a hotelier, pushing her to team up with some unlikely allies and plan a daring heist during a big food event.
Release details and cast ensemble
Directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and co-written with Anurag Palulta, this release mixes suspense with plenty of twists.
The film also features Saranya Pradeep, Nanda Gopal, Seerat Kapoor, and more in supporting roles—so if you're into crime capers with strong female leads and unpredictable turns, it might be worth adding to your watchlist.