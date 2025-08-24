News in brief: 'Khiladi Housewife' now streaming; watch 'Bhamakalapam 2'

Release details and cast ensemble

Directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti and co-written with Anurag Palulta, this release mixes suspense with plenty of twists.

The film also features Saranya Pradeep, Nanda Gopal, Seerat Kapoor, and more in supporting roles—so if you're into crime capers with strong female leads and unpredictable turns, it might be worth adding to your watchlist.