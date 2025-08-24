Manish Malhotra's debut production 'Gustaakh Ishq' to release in November

In his Instagram post, Malhotra expressed his lifelong passion for cinema. He wrote, "Since childhood, I've lived with a deep ishq for cinema, the magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll." "That love has shaped who I am, and today it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true." The movie is directed by Vibhu Puri.

Design legacy

Malhotra's impact on Indian cinema

Malhotra has revolutionized costume design in Indian cinema, being one of the first to give it a definitive shape and form. He has worked on movies such as Rangeela, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Dostana, among numerous others. His work has earned him fame and respect, not just in India but also internationally. He has designed outfits for global celebrities like Beyoncé, further cementing his status as a leading designer in the industry.