Manish Malhotra's debut production 'Gustaakh Ishq' to release in November
What's the story
Acclaimed fashion designer Manish Malhotra has announced his debut as a film producer with Gustaakh Ishq. The movie is set to hit theaters in November 2025. In an Instagram post on Sunday, he described the project as "a film born out of passion, poetry and a celebration of love in all its forms." He also promised to share the first glimpse into this "poetic world" on Monday. The film stars Sharib Hashmi, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Cinematic passion
Malhotra's lifelong passion for cinema
In his Instagram post, Malhotra expressed his lifelong passion for cinema. He wrote, "Since childhood, I've lived with a deep ishq for cinema, the magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll." "That love has shaped who I am, and today it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true." The movie is directed by Vibhu Puri.
Design legacy
Malhotra's impact on Indian cinema
Malhotra has revolutionized costume design in Indian cinema, being one of the first to give it a definitive shape and form. He has worked on movies such as Rangeela, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Dostana, among numerous others. His work has earned him fame and respect, not just in India but also internationally. He has designed outfits for global celebrities like Beyoncé, further cementing his status as a leading designer in the industry.