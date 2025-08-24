'They're scared of something': Pallavi Joshi on 'Bengal Files' opposition

Pallavi Joshi, actor and co-producer of Vivek Agnihotri 's upcoming film The Bengal Files, has spoken out against the political opposition to the project. The movie, which delves into the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, has faced backlash from West Bengal's ruling party (Trinamool Congress). In an interview with Hindustan Times, Joshi called this resistance politically motivated and a sign that "they [politicians] are scared of something."

Unexpected resistance Resistance was expected, but police involvement was shocking: Joshi Joshi admitted she was taken aback by the level of opposition they faced in Kolkata. She said, "We don't live in a fool's paradise. So we knew that resistance hoga." "But honestly, I hadn't thought the police would be sent. Like Vivek also said, 'hum chor hain kya (are we thieves).'" "For somebody to come and pull the plugs and just stop the trailer midway. It's an assault. I'm very deeply hurt as a creative person, as an artist."

Anger 'People react the way they react...' Joshi explained, "Even without seeing the film, if people are just jumping to conclusions, then first of all it's wrong to do that." "But the reason why people react the way they react is because they are scared of something." "When you make films of history, and when you talk about a failure of a system in a particular place, it rattles people. Then the politicians suddenly come into the picture."