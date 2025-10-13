OpenAI is Apple's first real competitor, says ex-CEO John Sculley

Former Apple CEO John Sculley has said that OpenAI is the tech giant's first real competitor. He warned that Apple must embrace artificial intelligence (AI) or risk falling behind in the tech race. Sculley, who led Apple from 1983 to 1993, stressed the need for a shift from an "apps era" to what he calls an "agentic era." In this new phase, smart AI agents will perform tasks without needing multiple apps.

AI lag Apple lagging behind in AI race Sculley has criticized Apple for not keeping up with other tech companies like OpenAI, Google, Meta, and Amazon in terms of regular product updates and AI-focused innovation. He pointed out delays at Apple such as the revamp of Siri as signs that the company is falling behind. Sculley also suggested that whoever succeeds Tim Cook as CEO should be someone who can guide Apple into this new AI-first world.

Future vision Shift from apps to AI agents Sculley envisions a future where AI agents, rather than apps, will drive user experience. He believes this shift in business models will move the industry toward subscription-based models. This is because software built around apps sells tools but a transition to AI agents would mean getting paid as long as users depend on the AI.