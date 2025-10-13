Apple offers $5 million bug bounties to find 0-click hacks
Apple is raising the stakes for security researchers—now offering up to $2 million for finding major bugs, like those sneaky zero-click hacks that break into devices without you doing a thing.
With extra bonuses for cracking features like Lockdown Mode or catching issues in beta software, some payouts could top $5 million.
This new structure kicks in from November 2025 and sets a new industry record.
New 'Target Flags' system lets researchers demonstrate exploitability
Apple's expanded bug bounty now covers more types of exploits, with rewards up to $300,000 for certain browser escapes and $1 million for wireless proximity hacks.
They've also introduced a "Target Flags" system so researchers can objectively demonstrate exploitability in several popular bounty categories, potentially qualifying for faster awards.
Over $35 million paid out since 2022
Since 2022, Apple has paid over $35 million to 800+ security researchers who help keep users safe by finding vulnerabilities before hackers do.
The bigger bounties show Apple's serious about protecting everyone's data—and if you're into cybersecurity or ethical hacking, it might be your time to shine.