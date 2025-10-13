Apple offers $5 million bug bounties to find 0-click hacks Technology Oct 13, 2025

Apple is raising the stakes for security researchers—now offering up to $2 million for finding major bugs, like those sneaky zero-click hacks that break into devices without you doing a thing.

With extra bonuses for cracking features like Lockdown Mode or catching issues in beta software, some payouts could top $5 million.

This new structure kicks in from November 2025 and sets a new industry record.