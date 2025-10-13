Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes official in India: Check prices

Exynos 1330 chip powers the M17

The M17 5G runs on an Exynos 1330 chip with Android 15 (One UI 7) out of the box.

Its big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display gets super bright—up to 1,100 nits.

On the back is a triple camera setup led by a stabilized 50MP main lens; selfies get a dedicated 13MP camera up front.

For security and convenience, you get Samsung Knox Vault, Tap & Pay with Samsung Wallet, plus on-device voice mail and Google's Circle to Search AI tools.

Samsung is also promising six years of OS and security updates—pretty solid for this price point.