Samsung Galaxy M17 5G goes official in India: Check prices
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy M17 5G in India today, with prices kicking off at ₹12,499.
You can grab it online or in stores, and pick between Moonlight Silver or Sapphire Black.
Storage options range from 4GB/128GB to 8GB/128GB, so there's a fit for most budgets.
Exynos 1330 chip powers the M17
The M17 5G runs on an Exynos 1330 chip with Android 15 (One UI 7) out of the box.
Its big 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display gets super bright—up to 1,100 nits.
On the back is a triple camera setup led by a stabilized 50MP main lens; selfies get a dedicated 13MP camera up front.
For security and convenience, you get Samsung Knox Vault, Tap & Pay with Samsung Wallet, plus on-device voice mail and Google's Circle to Search AI tools.
Samsung is also promising six years of OS and security updates—pretty solid for this price point.