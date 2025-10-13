Apple developing AirPods Pro 4 with H3 chip, IR camera

Apple is reportedly developing a successor to its recently launched AirPods Pro 3, which debuted at the September 'Awe Dropping' event alongside the iPhone 17 series. The next-gen model could be called AirPods Pro 4. The upcoming earbuds are likely to feature a new H3 chip and infrared (IR) cameras for enhanced performance and user experience.

Technological leap New H3 chip for enhanced sound experience The current AirPods Pro 3 is powered by an H2 chip, the same as its predecessor. However, Apple is said to be working on a new H3 chip for future models. This major hardware upgrade could significantly improve sound quality and reduce latency, making the listening experience even better. Ming-Chi Kuo had previously hinted at this potential upgrade in his analysis of Apple's plans.

Innovative addition Infrared cameras for gesture support and Vision Pro integration Along with the H3 chip, Apple is also said to be working on adding infrared cameras into its AirPods lineup. These cameras could debut with the next Pro version and would likely support in-air gestures and better integration with Apple Vision Pro. The move would mark a major technological leap for Apple's wireless earbuds, further enhancing their functionality and user experience.