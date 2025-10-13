This startup wants to beam sunlight down at night
A US startup called Reflect Orbital is planning to launch satellites that bounce sunlight down to Earth after dark, lighting up solar panels so they can make energy even at night.
Their first satellite, Earendil-1, is set for launch in 2026, and they're hoping to have a network of 4,000 satellites by 2030.
While it could help with clean energy, scientists are concerned
These satellites will use big mirrors orbiting 625km above us to reflect about 20% of the sun's noon brightness onto solar panels below.
While this could help with clean energy at night, scientists are raising concerns: the light will be brighter than a full moon and might mess with wildlife or make it harder for astronomers to see the stars.
Reflect Orbital says they'll work closely with observatories and try not to disturb natural rhythms—but debates about the project's impact are still ongoing as launch day gets closer.