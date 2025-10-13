This startup wants to beam sunlight down at night

While it could help with clean energy, scientists are concerned

These satellites will use big mirrors orbiting 625km above us to reflect about 20% of the sun's noon brightness onto solar panels below.

While this could help with clean energy at night, scientists are raising concerns: the light will be brighter than a full moon and might mess with wildlife or make it harder for astronomers to see the stars.

Reflect Orbital says they'll work closely with observatories and try not to disturb natural rhythms—but debates about the project's impact are still ongoing as launch day gets closer.