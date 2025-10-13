OnePlus 15 world's 1st with 165Hz, 1.5K display

OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15 in China this October, making headlines with the world's first smartphone display to combine a 165Hz refresh rate with 1.5K resolution. The phone packs a BOE X3 panel with sharp 1.5K resolution and super-bright 1800 nits, plus Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for vibrant visuals. Its LTPO tech lets the refresh rate shift smoothly from 1Hz up to a blazing-fast 165Hz, offering buttery motion and improved battery life.

Screen dims to 1 nit for easy viewing in dark Designed for easy viewing even in dark rooms, the screen can dim down to just one nit.

TUV Rheinland certification means less blue light and flicker—good news for your eyes during late-night scrolls or gaming marathons.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for top-tier speed and efficiency.

OnePlus to show off 8 new display breakthroughs On October 14, OnePlus will show off eight new display breakthroughs at a BOE event—including this big leap over last year's models (and most rivals stuck at 120Hz).

It's clearly aimed at gamers and anyone who wants ultra-smooth visuals without sacrificing detail.