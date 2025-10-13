Next Article
This AI pet can show you 4 million different emotions
Technology
Casio has released Moflin, a pocket-sized robotic pet powered by AI that can show off up to 4 million different emotions—from joy to curiosity and even loneliness.
Thanks to sensors that pick up on your touch and voice, Moflin reacts in real time, making it feel surprisingly personal—no allergies required.
Moflin comes in silver or gold
You can track how your Moflin "feels" through the MofLife app, which logs its emotional journey with you.
It comes in Silver or Gold for $429, only on Casio's website, and includes a charging bed and adapter.
If you've always wanted a pet but couldn't have one, this little robot might be the next best thing.