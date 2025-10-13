Apple's AR glasses to switch between Mac and iPhone modes

These glasses will run on a custom Apple chip inspired by the Apple Watch, packing in AI features, cameras for photos and video, built-in speakers, and voice control (think Siri). You'll need an iPhone to use them—no standalone AR or transparent displays just yet.

Price and competition

Apple is expected to announce the glasses in 2026 with sales starting in 2027.

They're set to compete with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses (which go for about $799), but Apple's take is all about smooth integration with your Mac and iPhone.

If you're deep into the Apple ecosystem, these might be worth keeping an eye on.