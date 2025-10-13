SpaceX's Starship 11th flight test today: When, how to watch

SpaceX is gearing for the 11th flight test of Starship today, October 13. The launch window will open at 6:15 pm CT (4:45 am IST on October 14). The company, led by Elon Musk , has shared images of the upper-stage Ship being placed on top of the first-stage Super Heavy booster at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. A live webcast of the flight test will begin about 30 minutes before liftoff, which you can watch on SpaceX's website.

Reusability focus Both Ship and Super Heavy to attempt controlled landings Like its 10th flight in August, the upcoming mission will see both the Ship and the booster attempt controlled landings on water. Once fully operational, Super Heavy will return to its launch site minutes after deploying the upper stage. While SpaceX has demonstrated this capability with other rockets, it is an intended capability for the Starship system. The Ship too is designed for Earth return and upright landing at future destinations like Moon or Mars.

Expansion plans SpaceX also building launch pad at Kennedy Space Center SpaceX is also building a launch pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, nearly 1,600km east of Starbase. The first Starship launch from Kennedy is expected next year, but the exact date depends on construction progress and environmental review for such a powerful rocket launch from the Space Coast.