SpaceX's Starship 11th flight test today: When, how to watch
What's the story
SpaceX is gearing for the 11th flight test of Starship today, October 13. The launch window will open at 6:15 pm CT (4:45 am IST on October 14). The company, led by Elon Musk, has shared images of the upper-stage Ship being placed on top of the first-stage Super Heavy booster at its Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. A live webcast of the flight test will begin about 30 minutes before liftoff, which you can watch on SpaceX's website.
Reusability focus
Both Ship and Super Heavy to attempt controlled landings
Like its 10th flight in August, the upcoming mission will see both the Ship and the booster attempt controlled landings on water. Once fully operational, Super Heavy will return to its launch site minutes after deploying the upper stage. While SpaceX has demonstrated this capability with other rockets, it is an intended capability for the Starship system. The Ship too is designed for Earth return and upright landing at future destinations like Moon or Mars.
Expansion plans
SpaceX also building launch pad at Kennedy Space Center
SpaceX is also building a launch pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, nearly 1,600km east of Starbase. The first Starship launch from Kennedy is expected next year, but the exact date depends on construction progress and environmental review for such a powerful rocket launch from the Space Coast.
Weather update
Weather conditions looking good for upcoming mission
SpaceX has announced that the weather conditions for the 11th flight test of Starship are looking good. As of now, there is an 80% chance of favorable conditions for launch. Favorable weather conditions are beneficial as they prepare for another milestone in their ambitious space exploration journey with this powerful rocket system.