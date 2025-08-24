Mahindra ends Hyundai's 25-year reign, becomes India's No. 2 automaker

In a major industry development, Mahindra & Mahindra has surpassed Hyundai India to become the country's second-largest car manufacturer. The shift ends Hyundai's dominance of over 25 years in this position. According to sales data from January to July 2025, Mahindra has a lead of over 21,000 units over its Korean rival.

Sales comparison Mahindra's growth story Mahindra has sold 351,065 units this year, outperforming Hyundai's 329,782 units. This is a major turnaround from last year when Mahindra (291,971 units) lagged behind Hyundai (358,785 units). The Indian carmaker witnessed a growth of over 20% this year while Hyundai's sales declined by over 8%. Automotive analysts have attributed these changes to product fatigue and an overreliance on the Creta for Hyundai.

Market dynamics Hyundai unlikely to catch up with Mahindra in 2025 In FY25, while Creta's sales grew by 20%, all other Hyundai models combined saw a 10% drop in sales. An analyst said the upcoming launch of the all-new Venue could boost sales but it is unlikely that Hyundai will catch up with Mahindra in 2025. On the contrary, Mahindra is capitalizing on both its ICE and EV models' success with at least two new car launches planned for the coming months to further boost its sales.