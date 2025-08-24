Will E20 fuel impact your vehicle's mileage? What experts say

Automotive experts have warned that using 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20) could impact fuel efficiency by 2-5%, depending on the type of vehicle. The warning comes amid a social media debate over the effects of E20 fuel on cars. While older, non-E20-compliant vehicles may face long-term erosion of fuel system components, compliant ones are likely to see minimal impact.

Mileage drop Ethanol's lower calorific value may affect mileage An industry expert told PTI that the mileage could drop by 2-5% due to the lower calorific value of ethanol compared to petrol. However, this is not an immediate concern for vehicles that are already compliant with E20 standards. In older vehicles that aren't compliant, there could be a gradual erosion of gaskets and rubber hoses over time.

Official response Oil Ministry says E20 improves acceleration for compliant vehicles The Oil Ministry has downplayed fears of a drastic reduction in fuel efficiency due to E20. It said that vehicles designed for E20 provide better acceleration, which is crucial for city driving. The ministry also noted that ethanol's higher heat of vaporization lowers intake manifold temperatures and increases air-fuel mixture density, thereby improving volumetric efficiency.