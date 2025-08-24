Polestar 3 SUV sets Guinness World Record for longest range
The Polestar 3 SUV has officially set a new Guinness World Record by driving 936km on a single charge.
According to reports published on August 24, 2025, drivers Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker, and Richard Parker took turns behind the wheel for nearly 23 hours, starting near Norwich in England and swapping every three hours to keep things rolling.
The team used a standard Polestar 3 with no tweaks
To make this happen, the team kept their speed around 40km/h and mostly stuck to flat A and B roads with some highway stretches.
They used a regular Long Range, Single Motor Polestar 3—no special tweaks—packing a 107-kWh battery and a 295-horsepower motor.
Even after hitting zero percent battery, the car managed to squeeze out an extra eight miles, showing off just how far EV tech has come since this model launched in Europe last year.