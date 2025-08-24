The BE 6 Batman Edition was sold out in seconds

Mahindra plans more special-edition models after BE 6 Batman's success

By Akash Pandey 10:49 am Aug 24, 202510:49 am

What's the story

Mahindra has announced plans to introduce more special-edition models themed around Batman across its lineup, following the overwhelming response for the BE 6 Batman Edition. The limited-run electric SUV was initially offered as a collector's edition of just 300 units, but due to high demand, Mahindra decided to produce an additional 699 units. The Batman Edition is based on the flagship Pack 3 variant of the BE 6 and comes at a price tag of ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).