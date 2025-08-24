Mahindra plans more special-edition models after BE 6 Batman's success
Mahindra has announced plans to introduce more special-edition models themed around Batman across its lineup, following the overwhelming response for the BE 6 Batman Edition. The limited-run electric SUV was initially offered as a collector's edition of just 300 units, but due to high demand, Mahindra decided to produce an additional 699 units. The Batman Edition is based on the flagship Pack 3 variant of the BE 6 and comes at a price tag of ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Design upgrades for the BE 6 Batman Edition
The BE 6 Batman Edition features a Custom Satin Black exterior with Batman decals, 20-inch alloy wheels, and Alchemy Gold-painted suspension and brake calipers. The interior boasts suede-leather upholstery with gold stitching, a numbered edition plaque, and ambient lighting with 16 million color options. Despite the unique design elements, the performance of this special edition remains unchanged from the standard Pack 3 model.
Deliveries of sold-out units to begin on September 20
The BE 6 Batman Edition uses a 79kWh battery that produces an impressive 281hp. This allows the vehicle to go from 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. The deliveries of the sold-out units are set to begin on September 20, which coincides with International Batman Day.
More limited-edition models in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery
Mahindra has also hinted at more limited-edition models in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products by 2026. The success of the BE 6 Batman Edition shows a growing interest in unique and themed vehicles among consumers, paving the way for more such innovative offerings from Mahindra in the near future.