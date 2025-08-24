Mahindra is developing flex-fuel engines for higher ethanol blends

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce flexible fuel (flex-fuel) engines for its SUVs, in a bid to meet the Indian government 's push toward higher ethanol blending. The company's upcoming flex-fuel engines will be E30-ready and capable of handling even higher ethanol blends. This comes as part of India's efforts to increase ethanol blending in fuels.

Technical hurdles Ethanol's corrosive nature requires major changes The shift from E20 to E30 isn't as simple as it sounds. It comes with a whole new set of challenges, including the risk of corrosion. To make engines compatible with E30 without long-term damage, major changes have to be made. These include using ethanol-resistant materials such as stainless steel, anodized aluminum, and specialized polymers for fuel tanks, lines, pumps, and injectors.

Ignition issues Fuel rail and injector heaters will be needed Ethanol's higher ignition temperature could lead to ignition problems in cold conditions. To overcome this, fuel rail and injector heaters will be required. These components improve vaporization, which is vital for reliable ignition. Further, engines supporting E30 and above blends will need sensors that can detect ethanol mix in real time, allowing the engine control unit (ECU) to adjust fuel injection and ignition timing accordingly.

Component degradation Other necessary modifications include ECU recalibration Ethanol is known to degrade rubber seals, gaskets, and hoses. These components will have to be replaced with newer materials that can withstand ethanol damage. The ECU may also need recalibration depending on the specific ethanol blend, with adjustments made for spark timing, fuel injection, and air-fuel ratio. As engines may have to support multiple fuel grades over their lifespan, advanced fuel management systems will be required.