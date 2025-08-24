Mahindra is developing flex-fuel engines for higher ethanol blends
What's the story
Mahindra is gearing up to introduce flexible fuel (flex-fuel) engines for its SUVs, in a bid to meet the Indian government's push toward higher ethanol blending. The company's upcoming flex-fuel engines will be E30-ready and capable of handling even higher ethanol blends. This comes as part of India's efforts to increase ethanol blending in fuels.
Technical hurdles
Ethanol's corrosive nature requires major changes
The shift from E20 to E30 isn't as simple as it sounds. It comes with a whole new set of challenges, including the risk of corrosion. To make engines compatible with E30 without long-term damage, major changes have to be made. These include using ethanol-resistant materials such as stainless steel, anodized aluminum, and specialized polymers for fuel tanks, lines, pumps, and injectors.
Ignition issues
Fuel rail and injector heaters will be needed
Ethanol's higher ignition temperature could lead to ignition problems in cold conditions. To overcome this, fuel rail and injector heaters will be required. These components improve vaporization, which is vital for reliable ignition. Further, engines supporting E30 and above blends will need sensors that can detect ethanol mix in real time, allowing the engine control unit (ECU) to adjust fuel injection and ignition timing accordingly.
Component degradation
Other necessary modifications include ECU recalibration
Ethanol is known to degrade rubber seals, gaskets, and hoses. These components will have to be replaced with newer materials that can withstand ethanol damage. The ECU may also need recalibration depending on the specific ethanol blend, with adjustments made for spark timing, fuel injection, and air-fuel ratio. As engines may have to support multiple fuel grades over their lifespan, advanced fuel management systems will be required.
Prototype progress
Mahindra's XUV300 FFV showcased in 2024
Mahindra had earlier unveiled the XUV300 flex-fuel SUV at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. It used a modified version of a 1.2-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, capable of handling ethanol blends from E20 to E85. The output was kept at previous levels: 110hp and up to 200Nm. However, carmakers developing engines for E30 and higher blends will have to consider fuel efficiency as well as cost implications due to these changes in production processes and components required for such vehicles.