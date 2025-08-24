Mahindra overtakes Hyundai to become India's 2nd-largest carmaker

Mahindra's jump comes from strong SUV sales (think Thar, Scorpio, XUV) and growing interest in their new electric models. While Hyundai saw Creta sales climb, its other cars slipped—leading to an overall drop this year.

Maruti Suzuki remains on top

Maruti Suzuki still leads the pack as India's top carmaker. Tata Motors holds steady at fourth place.

With new launches coming and competition heating up, expect the race for the top spots to get even more interesting soon.