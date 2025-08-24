Next Article
Mahindra overtakes Hyundai to become India's 2nd-largest carmaker
Big shift in India's auto scene: Mahindra & Mahindra just pulled ahead of Hyundai to become the country's second-largest carmaker, ending Hyundai's 25-year run.
From January to July 2025, Mahindra sold over 351,000 cars—about 21,000 more than Hyundai.
SUV sales drive Mahindra's success
Mahindra's jump comes from strong SUV sales (think Thar, Scorpio, XUV) and growing interest in their new electric models.
While Hyundai saw Creta sales climb, its other cars slipped—leading to an overall drop this year.
Maruti Suzuki remains on top
Maruti Suzuki still leads the pack as India's top carmaker. Tata Motors holds steady at fourth place.
With new launches coming and competition heating up, expect the race for the top spots to get even more interesting soon.