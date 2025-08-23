Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sold out in seconds

Mahindra 's latest special edition SUV, the BE 6 Batman Edition, has set a new record by selling out all its 999 units in just 135 seconds. The model was first revealed on August 14, 2025, and was initially planned as a limited run of just 300 units. However, due to overwhelming demand, Mahindra increased production more than threefold. Even then, the expanded allocation disappeared in barely over two minutes of bookings opening today at 11:00am.

Special features Inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy The BE 6 Batman Edition is Mahindra's first-ever collaboration with Warner Bros., making it the first production vehicle inspired by the iconic superhero. The design pays homage to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, featuring a satin black exterior, gloss-black body cladding, and exclusive Batman decals. Gold-painted suspension springs, brake calipers, and multiple Bat emblems scattered across the body complete the striking look.

Interior design Gold stitching and Batman logos adorn the cabin The interior of the BE 6 Batman Edition matches the exterior theme with a dual-tone black finish, gold stitching, and a numbered edition plaque. The cabin is adorned with Batman logos on seats, dashboard, and even on the steering wheel's boost button. Other features include ambient lighting, a themed welcome animation on the digital cluster, and a unique Batman start-up sound.