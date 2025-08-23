Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sold out in seconds
What's the story
Mahindra's latest special edition SUV, the BE 6 Batman Edition, has set a new record by selling out all its 999 units in just 135 seconds. The model was first revealed on August 14, 2025, and was initially planned as a limited run of just 300 units. However, due to overwhelming demand, Mahindra increased production more than threefold. Even then, the expanded allocation disappeared in barely over two minutes of bookings opening today at 11:00am.
Special features
Inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy
The BE 6 Batman Edition is Mahindra's first-ever collaboration with Warner Bros., making it the first production vehicle inspired by the iconic superhero. The design pays homage to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, featuring a satin black exterior, gloss-black body cladding, and exclusive Batman decals. Gold-painted suspension springs, brake calipers, and multiple Bat emblems scattered across the body complete the striking look.
Interior design
Gold stitching and Batman logos adorn the cabin
The interior of the BE 6 Batman Edition matches the exterior theme with a dual-tone black finish, gold stitching, and a numbered edition plaque. The cabin is adorned with Batman logos on seats, dashboard, and even on the steering wheel's boost button. Other features include ambient lighting, a themed welcome animation on the digital cluster, and a unique Batman start-up sound.
Technical details
ARAI-certified range of up to 682km per charge
The BE 6 Batman Edition packs the same 79kWh battery and electric motor combination as the standard Pack Three variant. It produces an impressive 286hp and 380Nm of torque, with an ARAI-certified range of up to 682km on a single charge. The special edition is priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹89,000 more than the standard version it is based on.