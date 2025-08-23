Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sold out in under 3 minutes Auto Aug 23, 2025

Mahindra's new BE 6 Batman Edition, inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, was snapped up in record time—999 units gone in just over two minutes after bookings opened today.

Priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes at a premium of ₹89,000 over the standard BE 6 Pack Three.