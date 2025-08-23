Next Article
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition sold out in under 3 minutes
Mahindra's new BE 6 Batman Edition, inspired by The Dark Knight Trilogy, was snapped up in record time—999 units gone in just over two minutes after bookings opened today.
Priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom), it comes at a premium of ₹89,000 over the standard BE 6 Pack Three.
BE 6 Batman Edition: Highlights
This all-electric SUV stands out with its satin black finish, Batman-themed decals, and gold accents on the suspension and brake calipers.
Inside, you get seats with gold stitching and bat logos—even the panoramic roof has a bat emblem.
It packs a 79kWh battery for an impressive ARAI-certified range of 682km.
Deliveries start on September 20
Deliveries kick off September 20—right on International Batman Day—making this ride extra memorable for fans.