Next Article
Vauxhall's Corsa Vision GT concept is a 789hp EV
Vauxhall just dropped the Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, a concept car that's all about speed and futuristic style.
Set to make its official debut at IAA Mobility in Munich on September 8, 2025, this electric hatch rockets from 0 to 100km/h in two seconds and tops out at 320km/h.
Concept will be featured in 'Gran Turismo' video game series
Powered by dual motors with a combined 789hp (plus a four-second extra boost), the Corsa GSE keeps things light at just 1,170kg thanks to an 82 kWh battery.
Its look is sharp—think glass-block lighting and active aerodynamics inspired by racing.
Inside, it's minimalist: one racing seat, slim steering wheel, head-up display.
You'll catch it in action soon at the Gran Turismo World Series in Berlin on September 20 and in Gran Turismo 7 later this year.