Vauxhall's Corsa Vision GT concept is a 789hp EV

Concept will be featured in 'Gran Turismo' video game series

Powered by dual motors with a combined 789hp (plus a four-second extra boost), the Corsa GSE keeps things light at just 1,170kg thanks to an 82 kWh battery.

Its look is sharp—think glass-block lighting and active aerodynamics inspired by racing.

Inside, it's minimalist: one racing seat, slim steering wheel, head-up display.

You'll catch it in action soon at the Gran Turismo World Series in Berlin on September 20 and in Gran Turismo 7 later this year.