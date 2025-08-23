Maharashtra waives toll for EVs on major expressways
What's the story
In a major move to promote electric vehicles (EVs), the Maharashtra government has announced a toll waiver policy for all types of electric vehicles. The decision, which came into effect from August 22, 2025, covers key highways such as Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Samruddhi Mahamarg. The policy was announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and is expected to reduce operational costs for EV owners.
Policy details
Policy covers all categories of EVs
The toll waiver policy covers all categories of electric vehicles, including four-wheelers and busses. This includes electric four-wheelers under M2, M3, and M6 categories as well as electric busses operated by the State Transport Undertaking (STU) and private operators in M3 and M6 categories. The initiative is part of Maharashtra's commitment to promote green mobility and clean energy solutions.
Environmental impact
Step toward reducing carbon emissions, says Sarnaik
Sarnaik emphasized that the toll waiver policy is a major step toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment. He said, "By waiving tolls for electric vehicles, we are not only supporting EV owners but also taking a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment." The move is expected to make electric vehicles more attractive for commuters and fleet operators alike.
Coverage area
Policy expected to boost EV adoption in Maharashtra
The toll waiver policy applies to major infrastructure projects such as Atal Setu, a key bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. It also covers other high-traffic corridors such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Samruddhi Mahamarg, which connects Mumbai to Nagpur. Industry experts have praised the decision as a game-changer for Maharashtra's EV ecosystem and expect it will lead to an increase in EV adoption across the state.