Maharashtra waives toll for EVs on major expressways

In a major move to promote electric vehicles (EVs), the Maharashtra government has announced a toll waiver policy for all types of electric vehicles. The decision, which came into effect from August 22, 2025, covers key highways such as Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Samruddhi Mahamarg. The policy was announced by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and is expected to reduce operational costs for EV owners.

Policy details Policy covers all categories of EVs The toll waiver policy covers all categories of electric vehicles, including four-wheelers and busses. This includes electric four-wheelers under M2, M3, and M6 categories as well as electric busses operated by the State Transport Undertaking (STU) and private operators in M3 and M6 categories. The initiative is part of Maharashtra's commitment to promote green mobility and clean energy solutions.

Environmental impact Step toward reducing carbon emissions, says Sarnaik Sarnaik emphasized that the toll waiver policy is a major step toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment. He said, "By waiving tolls for electric vehicles, we are not only supporting EV owners but also taking a significant step toward reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner environment." The move is expected to make electric vehicles more attractive for commuters and fleet operators alike.