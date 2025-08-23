Planning to buy a premium motorcycle? Check upcoming models

The Indian two-wheeler market is set to see several high-end motorcycle launches in the coming months. The upcoming models are from renowned manufacturers such as Harley-Davidson , Yamaha , and BMW. These bikes are expected to offer a blend of performance, technology, and style for biking enthusiasts across the country. Here's a look at what we can expect.

Upcoming models Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide and Road Glide Harley-Davidson is gearing up to launch its Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) range, which includes the Street Glide and Road Glide. These are upgraded versions of their respective 'standard' bikes with a bigger 1,982cc V-twin engine that delivers 116.9hp power and 183Nm torque. The bikes also come with exclusive color schemes, fancier wheels, premium suspension and brakes, as well as advanced infotainment systems.

Yamaha lineup Yamaha YZF-R7 and MT09 Yamaha stole the show at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo with its stunning YZF-R7. The bike features a 689cc parallel-twin engine delivering 73hp power and 67Nm torque. It also gets a six-speed gearbox with slip-and-assist clutch and an optional quick-shifter for fast shifts. The company also unveiled its naked motorcycle, MT09, which packs an impressive 890cc inline three-cylinder engine that churns out an impressive 119hp of power.