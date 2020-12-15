Don't we love the murderous grin of Nicolas 'Ghostrider' Cage? Guess what? We are about to get some more of that! He is bringing to us an action flick and a Netflix series. Interestingly, the first-look of his action film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, a Sion Sono directorial, is out. And his Netflix series will be titled History of Swear Words.

Action-packed First-look: Cage, armed with a loaded gun, is screaming

Fandango tweeted the first look of this film produced by XYZ Films, which is scheduled to release on an unconfirmed date in 2021. The tweet reveals four stills from the film, starting with one where Cage is screaming with a loaded gun in front of someone who looks like the Hush guy with two guns taking aims. It also teased co-star Sofia Boutella's look.

A notorious criminal (Cage) must break an evil curse in order to rescue an abducted girl who has mysteriously disappeared. Sofia Boutella co-stars. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/m4vDhexeAg — Fandango (@Fandango) December 10, 2020

Reaction Might be the wildest movie I've ever made, says Cage

Giving his reaction for being a part of this film, the Face/Off actor expressed his excitement. "It might be the wildest movie I've ever made...I wear a skintight black leather jumpsuit with grenades attached to different body parts...if I don't rescue the governor's daughter from this state line...and bring her back they're gonna blow me up," Cage explained.

PG status His Netflix show would explore the origin of curse words

Apart from this film, Cage is also scheduled to host a Netflix show that would need serious parental guidance. The series is titled History of Swear Words and Netflix's official description says that the show is "a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop-culture usage, science and cultural impact of curse words." The series would start airing from January 5.

